Local church donates 30k pounds of non-perishables to Baltimore's food pantries

BALTIMORE -- November marks the season of giving, and a local church has kicked it off by donating 30 thousand pounds of non-perishables to food pantries in need.

The Baltimore Maryland Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of the many food pantries and faith organizations that serve those experiencing food insecurity.

Early this week a 53-foot semi-truck delivered more than 30 thousand pounds of dry goods and canned food to be distributed among 11 local non-profit organizations.

This is thanks to the Baltimore Maryland Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"We like to help any time of year, but especially this time of year, as it makes a major impact on families and individuals that are looking for a little bit of a hand up," Leo McCafferty, President of The Latter-day Saints Church said.

On Saturday, volunteers distributed donations of vegetables, beans, noodles, flour, instant potatoes, and more to local non-profit organizations.

"Some of the replies we got when we made this offer were 'We were worried when we were running low and relying on God,'" Pam King, Communication Director of the church said. "We're just thrilled to be Gods hands in this case."

This food distribution coincides with the church's day-to-serve with many of the youth volunteering to help.