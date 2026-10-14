Student arrested after loaded gun found at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County

A student was arrested at Baltimore County's Woodlawn High School on Wednesday after the individual was found to be in possession of a loaded gun.

The weapon was found after two students got into a verbal altercation at the school, said a statement sent to community members and shared with CBS News Baltimore.

The altercation ended when staff members were able to separate the two students, the statement said. As part of the school's investigation into the incident, an allegation was made that one of the students may have had a gun.

A search was initiated, and one of the students was found to be carrying a weapon.

"Our School Resource Officer responded and confiscated the weapon, and the student was arrested," the statement said. "Additional Baltimore County police officers also responded to the school to assist. This is now a police matter, and an investigation is underway."

A statement from the Baltimore County Police Department confirmed that the loaded weapon was found after a search. "No weapon was discharged, and no student was injured during the incident," the police statement said. "The investigation remains ongoing."

School officials thanked staff members for acting quickly to maintain the safety of students. "Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on school property, and the student will receive serious school consequences in addition to law enforcement action," the statement continued.

The school offered assistance from counselors if any students needed it.

Parents were urged to speak with their children "about the importance of making safe choices and reporting any safety concerns to a trusted adult right away," the statement said.