Live Blog: Ravens lose to the Dolphins 38-42

BALTIMORE-- It is Week 2 of the NFL Football Season and the Baltimore Ravens are at home taking on the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins complete the comeback, beating the Ravens 42-38. Baltimore had a 21 point lead in the 2nd quarter but Miami outscored the Ravens 35-10 in the final two quarters to win the game.

Tua Tagovailoa finds Jaylen Waddle in the endzone for a 7-yard touchdown. The sixth touchdown pass of the day for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins take a 42-38 lead over the Ravens with 14 seconds left in the game.

Justin Tucker hits a 51-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 38-35 lead with just over two minutes to play in the game.

Tyreek Hill with a 60-yard touchdown catch, his second TD of the day. Miami comes back to tie the game 35-35 after scoring 21 unanswered points.

It's not over just yet! Tyreek Hill hauls in a 48-yard touchdown pass for Miami. The Dolphins have scored 14 unanswered points and trail the Ravens 35-28 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins score, this time answering with a 2-yard touchdown catch from River Cracraft. Ravens now lead 35-21

Lamar Jackson took off for a career-high 79 yards and scores, Justin Tucker closes the deal with another point. Ravens on top, 35-14. Jackson now has 4 total touchdowns in the game as the fourth quarter is about to begin.

The Dolphins scored on the opening drive of the second half. A 14-yard touchdown catch by TE Mike Gesicki. Ravens lead is now 28-14.

Demarcus Robinson scored a 12-yard touchdown with his first reception of the day seconds before halftime.

Marcus Williams came up with his second interception of the game and third of the season. The Ravens big free agent acquisition did a great job of getting both feet in while bringing down the INT.

Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 1 yard touchdown. Moments before, Andrews almost scored on a 25-yard catch but the officials ruled him down at the 1. Justin Tucker's extra point makes it a 21-7 lead for the Ravens.

BIG PLAY BATEMAN! Rashod Bateman with a 75-yard touchdown catch and run, big response from the Ravens offense. Second touchdown of 55+ yards this season for Bateman. Ravens up were 14-7.

The Dolphins cashed in on a Ravens turnover. Miami drives 94 yards down the field capped off by a 6-yard touchdown reception from Jaylen Waddle. The game was tied 7-7 in the second quarter.

Linebacker Steven Means leaves on the cart with an apparent leg injury. Bad news for the Ravens who lost two players to season-ending injuries in week 1 against the Jets. Ravens have stated Mean has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

After the officials ruled that Lamar Jackson did not cross the goal line, Jackson fumbles the snap from center Tyler Linderbaum and the Dolphins recover. Baltimore's 18-play, 10-minute and 52-second drive ends with a fourth down turnover.

1st quarter came to an end with Miami being dominated by the Ravens. After an opening 103-yard kickoff return by Devin Duvernay, Marcus Williams comes up with his 2nd interception of the season. The Ravens are at the Dolphins' 1-yard line after a 10-minute and 35-second drive to end the quarter.

Two for Two! Safety Marcus Williams comes up with his 2nd interception in his 2nd game with the Ravens. Lamar Jackson and the offense take over

The game first began with 2021 All-Pro kick returner Devin Duvernay drives is all the way home for a game-opening touchdown. His 2nd career kick return TD, Ravens led 7-0.

