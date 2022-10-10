Watch CBS News
LIVE BLOG: Ravens face off against the Cincinnati Bengals

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's week five of the NFL season. Today, the Baltimore Ravens are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Join us here for a live blog of the biggest plays of the showdown. Starting Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley is back for the Baltimore Ravens. His second game for the Baltimore Ravens since Nov. 1, 2020. 

8:35 p.m. -- Justin Tucker nails a 37-yard field goal. It's the first score of the game for Baltimore and it caps off a nine-play, 51-yard drive.   

8:23 p.m. -- Bengals get the ball. Pick up the first down on the first play of the drive, through Ja'Marr Chase for 11 yards.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 8:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

