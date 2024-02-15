'Littles University': Book distribution program helps young Harford County students get into reading

BALTIMORE -- Harford County Public Schools has created a unique way to help its youngest students and families prepare.

It's called "Littles University."

It's a book distribution program run by Harford County Public Schools and the Harford County Education Foundation.

Every month, a new book is chosen and parents can go online and order it for free.

This month's book is "I Love You to the Moon and Back" in honor of Valentine's Day.

"It's really important that we reach kids before they get to school because that's an essential time for the littlest members of our community to start reading and expanding their vocabulary," Harford County Public Schools Manager of Communications Jillian Lader said.

The program has been in place for three years, gifting more than 3,800 books to district families.

Lader came to the Judy Center at Deerfield Elementary to read to the families there, including 2-year-old Sterling and his mother Faith Dziwornu.

"I think it's fun," Faith Dziwornu said.

Judy Centers also works to prepare children up to age 5 for kindergarten.

"We're helping them understand not only what skills children will need before they enter school to be successful, but we're also teaching the parents," Judy Center Program Manager Melissa Wood said.

That type of connection is critical right now as many school districts in our area deal with absenteeism brought on by the pandemic.

Dziwornu says this program has not only made all the difference to Sterling, but also her older son who is now in Pre-K.

"I was thinking that going to school would be a problem, but when we came there were a lot of activities," Dziwornu said. "So, I didn't have any hard time when he went to school."

Registration for Kindergarten in Harford County Schools begins March 1. To register, head to https://www.hcps.org/

For more information about Littles University, head to this website.