Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat reaches 8 cases in Maryland, CDC says

BALTIMORE -- You may want to think twice before unwrapping that deli meat in your fridge. A nationwide listeria outbreak is impacting Maryland with eight reported cases, according to the CDC.

The CDC is advising families to not eat Boar's Head products after they were contaminated with listeria.

Listeria is bacteria that can survive in cold environments, like deli meats in your fridge. If you eat contaminated food, you could experience gut problems like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

People who are 65 and older, pregnant or immunocompromised are more at risk of having listerit spread from their gut to other parts of their body.

University of Maryland Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases Dr. Kathryn Schlaffer said there are no eyeball or sniff tests you can do to determine if your food is contaminated.

It's best to toss out the food or heat it up.

"Heating anything to 165 Fahrenheit, internal temperature," Schlaffer said. "So, if sandwiches are really, really a part of your life and you really can't break away from it, at least ensuring that you can get it up to a safe temp."

To avoid cross contamination, clean your fridge, containers or any surfaces contaminated food may have touched.

"I hate food waste but I think the answer is when in doubt, throw it out," she said. "Otherwise, if you are not able to heat it to a safe internal temperature, I think the answer is reduce your risk and avoid it all together."

If you are experiencing any symptoms or think you came in contact with listeria, she advises you to call your doctor and get tested.