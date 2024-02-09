LIST: Here are some unique things to do on Valentine's Day

BALTIMORE -- Valentine's Day doesn't have to feel mundane or routine. Switch things up this year by checking out one of these unique events.

Friday, February 9

Misfit Maker Night: Paint Your Own Valentine's Day Pottery – Visitors will be able to create and paint their very own Valentine's Day pottery pieces while following step by step with instructors. The event will take place on February 9 from 6:30pm to 9:30pm at 4401 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224.

Laurel's House of Horror "Love is Blind" Haunted House – This Anti-Valentine themed event will host a haunted house and escape room. Couples and horror enthusiasts can enjoy this special Valentine's Day event on February 9 & 10.

Saturday, February 10

Girls Day Out: Galentine's Day Party & Mini Makers Market at the R. House- This girl only event will have a live DJ, candle making bar, caricature drawings, and specialty love potions. The market will open at 12 and end at 6 with dozens of local vendors and skilled artisans. Visitors can browse through tons of handmade goods, jewelry, candles, and prints and cards to find one-of-a-kind gifts for their loved ones. The day party will be from 2 to 6 p.m. The R. House is at 301 W 29th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211.

Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special ft. "Romeo and Juliet" & More – Couples can enjoy a multisensory musical experience at the Creative Alliance featuring romantic music under a gentle glow of candlelight. The concert will take place on February 8 from 6:30 to 10:45 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Sunday, February 11

Galentine's Day Flamingle at Maryland Zoo - This 21 and up mingling event will host an open bar, brunch bites, and zoo admission from 10 to 11:45am. Visitors will learn facts about the zoo animals, play games, and watch performances from their favorite drag Queens. Make sure to visit sometime between Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. to experience this unique event.

Monday, February 12

Valentine's Couples' Date Cake Night – Couples 21 and up can enjoy this cake baking workshop from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday night. One 6'" vanilla-shaped cake, one handcrafted beverage (latte, hot chocolate, or drip coffee), and a 20% off couple to use during the month of March will be granted to each couple. Couples are also welcome to bring up to one bottle of wine to enjoy while working. Cups will be provided. The Flavor Cupcakery will provide inspiration photos, tools, and assistance for designs as needed. Click here to reserve your spot.

Other Events

IFLY is hosting a Love is in the Air Package for first-time flyers in celebration of Valentine's Day. The package includes four flights shared by two people, two video clips included from the flight session, specialized flight gear provided, one on one flight instruction, and a personalized flight certificate.

The restaurants below are also offering deals and special packages for love day. Just make sure to call ahead to book your reservation or order.

Places to Eat

The Captial Grille

Gertrude's

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

The Prime Rib Restaurant

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Blackwall Hitch Restaurant

Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen

Three Course Dinner w Wine at Donna's Tavern & Restaurant

Johnnys of Roland Park

La Tavola's Italian Restaurant

Carrabba's Italian Grill

À la carte

Miss Shirley's

Papi's Tacos

BLK Swan

Fast Food