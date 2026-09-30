Linthicum Heights neighbors frustrated by rash of vehicle break-ins

Neighbors in Linthicum Heights, Anne Arundel County, say they're frustrated after experiencing dozens of car break-ins over the past month.

Some residents say they've even started patrolling their own streets at night.

Anne Arundel County police say the department's Northern District recorded 56 thefts from vehicles in September, with most occurring in the Linthicum Heights area.

"There hasn't been a history of it before this, definitely seems like something new," Linthicum Heights resident Ryan Kirby said.

Rash of Linthicum Heights thefts

Renee Knisely, president of the North Linthicum Improvement Association, said airbags have been stolen from vehicles along Charles Road.

"Just people lifting handles, going into cars," Knisely said.

Thieves have also taken other property, including lawnmowers from sheds. One neighbor's Ring camera captured two people stealing her daughter's bicycles from her yard.

"We don't want to lose our stuff, we work hard for our stuff," Knisely said.

Self-patrolling community

Knisely said neighbors have had no choice but to be extra vigilant. She said her husband's car was stolen in February and later found completely stripped in Prince George's County.

"Some of us patrol at night, we watch our cameras at night," Knisely said.

Neighbors said the people responsible are often minors or adults coming from one of the nearby light rail stations.

"It's sad because this is a good neighborhood," Knisely said. "We're all very close, we're a hardworking, working-class neighborhood and it's sad that we have to watch our back with everything."

Extra police presence in the community

Anne Arundel County police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy said the break-ins can have a significant impact on residents.

"This disrupts people's lives in a real and tangible way and quite frankly it can also cause stress," Mulcahy said. "It takes away peace of mind when someone's been in your vehicles."

Police said they have increased their presence in the area and are working to solve the cases.

"We're working hard to solve these cases," Mulcahy said. "We know it's important to the community there and we're going to have an increased police presence."

Police are encouraging residents to report suspicious activity, lock their vehicle doors and never leave valuables inside their cars. They also recommend parking in well-lit areas, preferably near security cameras.

Neighbors can also obtain anti-theft devices through the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Anne Arundel County police.