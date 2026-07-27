Sen. Lindsey Graham's death puts a spotlight on aortic disease. Survivors hope it raises awareness.

For the volunteers behind Aortic Hope, Sen. Lindsey Graham's death is more than a national headline. They hope it becomes a turning point in raising awareness about a life-threatening disease that often strikes without warning.

The nonprofit, founded and led by survivors of aortic disease, supports patients and families navigating life after diagnosis.

Members say Graham's death from an aortic dissection has created an opportunity to educate people about a condition they believe too few understand.

"Lindsey Graham unfortunately died of an aortic dissection," said Terri Cook, president of Aortic Hope. "Aortic disease is what encompasses the whole thing. Aortic dissection can be rare. Aortic disease is not as rare as you think it is."

What is an aortic dissection?

An aortic dissection occurs when a tear develops in the inner layer of the aorta, the body's largest artery.

Dr. Adam Zviman, a cardiologist with LifeBridge Health, said the condition can quickly become life-threatening if the tear disrupts blood flow or causes the weakened blood vessel to rupture.

"The mortality rate increases every hour," Zviman said. "It is important to recognize it early and seek attention early."

Symptoms often begin with sudden, severe chest or back pain that may spread to the abdomen.

Some people also experience shortness of breath, fainting, stroke-like symptoms, or changes in blood flow to an arm or leg.

Although uncommon, Zviman said a small percentage of patients have little or no pain, making the condition more difficult to diagnose.

Surviving an aortic dissection

Cook knows firsthand how quickly life can change.

She suffered an aortic dissection in 2011 involving the lower portion of her aorta. It was treated without surgery, and she believed the ordeal was behind her. Ten years later, she experienced a far more dangerous Type A aortic dissection.

After arriving at the emergency room with severe pain and telling doctors about her medical history, a CT scan confirmed the diagnosis. Within hours, she underwent emergency open-heart surgery.

Now Cook volunteers with Aortic Hope, where survivors help others facing the same diagnosis.

"That's what Aortic Hope is," Cook said. "We are the catcher's mitt. Once someone is diagnosed with aortic disease, they come to us, and we help them navigate this new way of life."

Carin Andersen understands that journey all too well.

The founder and board chair of Aortic Hope was at home watching television when she suddenly felt a pop in her neck and briefly lost feeling in her arms and legs.

A CT scan revealed she was having a life-threatening Type A aortic dissection, and she had only minutes to decide where she would undergo emergency surgery.

Surviving the experience changed her outlook on life and inspired her to create Aortic Hope.

"I have to be honest with you and tell you, in so many ways my life is better," Andersen said. "Before the dissection, you start to take life for granted."

Raising awareness of aortic dissection

She said the organization was born from her own search for hope after reading frightening information about life expectancy following an aortic dissection.

"When something like this happens with someone who is so well known," Andersen said, "it's happening to people every single day across this country, and many are thriving and surviving."

For Cook, Graham's death is a reminder that awareness can save lives.

Doctors say anyone experiencing sudden, severe chest or back pain should seek immediate medical attention. Zviman also encourages people with a family history of aortic disease or inherited connective tissue disorders to talk with their doctor about screening.

For the volunteers at Aortic Hope, the goal is not only to help survivors rebuild their lives but to ensure more people recognize the signs before it is too late.