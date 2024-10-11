Linden Heights blaze that killed 2 firefighters ruled unintentional, ATF reveals

BALTIMORE -- The deadly Linden Heights Avenue fire that killed two firefighters and injured three others in late 2023 has been ruled accidental, according to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) investigation.

On October 19, 2023, a two-alarm residential fire on the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore took the life of 31-year-old firefighter, Rodney Pitts III, 26-year-old, Dillon Rinaldo, and injured three civilians.

The blaze shook the Northwest Baltimore community and prompted firefighters to make adjustments to how they battle fires.

After almost a year, an investigation conducted by the ATF and the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Administration revealed that "no violations of the applicable occupational safety and health law or regulations" were found, according to a press release by the Baltimore Fire Department.

After reviewing the scene of the fire, physical evidence, digital media, witness statements, data and documentation, the ATF determined that the fire originated on the first-floor rear addition.

During the investigation, the ATF searched for two possible instances where a flame would've sparked, a failure of the structure's electrical system and the careless use or improper disposal of smoking materials. ATF Certified Fire investigators were unable to eliminate these two hypotheses', declaring the cause of the fire undetermined or accidental.

An accidental fire is defined as one in which the cause does not involve a willful human act to ignite or spread the fire or an explosion into an area where the fire or explosion should not be, according to the ATF.

"While it has been determined the fire was accidental in nature, the impact it caused is no less tragic," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby of the Baltimore Field Division. "Our hearts continue to be with the firefighter's families and friends and our partners at Baltimore City Fire Department."

In the press release the BCFD expressed their appreciation to the community and all those involved in the investigation.

"The loss of our colleagues in the Linden Heights fire is a profound tragedy that deeply affects our entire department and the community," said Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace. "Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day, and it is heartbreaking when such sacrifice results in loss. We are grateful for the rigorous work of MOSH and ATF in their investigations, which have affirmed the professionalism and dedication of our team."

The fire department also stated their thoughts remain with the families of the fallen firefighters and those who were injured. "We honor their bravery and sacrifice, and we stand united in our commitment to their memory."