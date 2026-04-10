Anne Arundel County man charged with Lindale Middle School vandalism incident

Anne Arundel County police announced charges against a man for a vandalism incident at Lindale Middle School over spring break.

Police say 32-year-old Benjamin Cody Finney, of Lithicum Heights, has been charged after operating an off-road vehicle on the school's three sporting fields, causing major damage between April 3 and April 5.

Officers connect suspect to prior traffic stop

According to AACO police, officers from the Northern District precinct were requested to visit the Lindale Middle School sports field on Andover Road for a report of vandalism.

When officers responded, they spoke with staff members at Lindale Middle who informed them that a person had caused significant damage to the school's lacrosse, practice, and baseball fields.

It appeared that the person, now identified as Finney, had driven donuts in the fields, causing tire ruts.

The damage is estimated to cost the school $20,000.

Through investigation involving school personnel, community tips, and security footage, police determined that it was a red and black off-road vehicle that caused the damage.

A day before the school reported the incident, Northern District officers issued traffic citations to a red and black off-road vehicle, which happened to be covered in mud as it drove past officers on Nursery Road.

The vehicle was traveling off the roadway and across a grassy area on its way to the B&A Boulevard when police initiated the traffic stop and citations.

Further investigation determined that the vehicle was the same one involved in the vandalism incident.

Investigation continues

Finney has been charged on a criminal summons with malicious destruction of property and two counts of trespassing.

However, police have not yet concluded the investigation and ask anyone with similar damage to their property or any potential surveillance footage to contact them at 410-222-6135.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.