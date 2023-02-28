Lightning detection systems installed at Anne Arundel County high schools

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County schools have installed extra protection for its student-athletes at 13 high schools in the form of an automated lightning detection system.

The system, called the Earth Networks Total Lightning Network, detects lightning within an eight-mile radius.

The system sounds a horn for 15 seconds when lightning is detected, which would prompt those outside to seek shelter and suspend all activities for at least 30 minutes, the school said.

The system will send an all-clear signal when lightning hasn't been detected for another 30 minutes.

"This is really a big step forward for us not just in athletics but with regard to all of our outdoor activities on high school campuses," AACPS Coordinator of Athletics Clayton Culp said. "This system enhances safety and brings consistency across all of our sports and schools. We will no longer have to rely on individuals potentially utilizing different apps or other information sources for reliable information to make decisions regarding thunder and lightning."

The AACPS Athletics website has a new tab that displays a live status for all of the schools status for all 13 comprehensive high schools.