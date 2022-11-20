Watch CBS News
Light Raillink transportation disrupted by weather damage, fallen trees in North Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Authority has built a bus bridge to troubleshoot unexpected weather damage to the wires supporting the light rail trains that go past Hampden and Mount Washington, according to transportation officials.

High winds caused a tree to fall onto wires near the Woodberry Light Rail Station and the Mount Washington Light Rail Station, transportation officials said via a service alert on the MTA website.

The bus bridge will take people to light rail stations between North Avenue and Timonium Fairgrounds while maintenance personnel make repairs to the damage caused by the weather, according to the MTA.

