Light Rail to undergo track maintenance in Baltimore's central businesses district

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration will replace a section of rail in downtown Baltimore from 5:00 a.m. August 10 to 5:00 a.m. on August 11.

The following six stops will be closed:

Mt. Royal/MICA

Cultural Center/State Center

Mt. Vernon

Lexington Market

Baltimore Arena

Convention Center

During the repairs, shuttle service will be in place from North Avenue to Camden Station while the stops are closed.

The Maryland Transit Administration will keep riders informed through signage at each station.

You can find announcements and updates via social media, the agency's website, and the MTA's e-alert notification system. Transit Ambassadors will be at the affected light rail stops to assist riders. Passengers can also call the Transit Information Contact Center at 410-539-5000.