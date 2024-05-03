Light Rail closing 5 stops over weeks as construction gets under way

BALTIMORE -- Five Light Rail stops will close starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, the Maryland Transit Administration said.

The agency is launching a planned Light Rail maintenance project with construction beginning May 4 and continuing through May 24.

During this time, five Light Rail stops will be closed including:

Glen Burnie

Ferndale

Linthicum

BWI Business District

BWI

Free shuttle buses will be available for those who rely on the rails. The shuttles will make their rounds every 20 to 25 minutes.

The stops are closed to allow MTA and MDOT to make maintenance repairs to help ridership. The latest data in February shows ridership was more than 403,000 on the Light Rail.

This track project will also adjust curve alignments to help minimize future delays and strengthen safety. MTA will use this closure time to also replace the grade crossing at Camp Meade North Road.

Crews will rebuild the intersection and install new rubber crossing panels to create a smoother transition for cars and trucks that need to cut across the rail.

The goal is to reopen these Light Rail stops after construction is complete on May 25th at 5 a.m.