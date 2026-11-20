A Maryland woman accused of lying about having cancer and raising thousands of dollars for her medical treatment has been arrested in Howard County on two felony theft charges.

Alexandra "Lexi" Thomas, 34, was indicted Wednesday on charges of theft up to $25,000 and theft up to $10,000.

The indictment does not include any details of her alleged crimes, but lists the names of dozens of alleged victims.

The alleged crimes took place between August 2016 and November 2016, and then again between December 2017 and January 2019.

Thomas was held without bond, and her initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Howard County Circuit Court.

Podcast explores Lexi Thomas' alleged lies

As our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, reports, a podcast series released this fall, called "The Lexi CON," accuses Thomas of lying to family, friends and fellow church members that she had blood cancer and was taking part in a study at the National Institutes of Health.

The accusers who appear on the podcast say Thomas made up communications from her medical team, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

They also say the 34-year-old held several fundraisers, both online and in-person, to raise money for her treatment, and even allegedly convinced older adults to include her in their wills.

A spokesperson for the fundraising platform, GoFundMe, confirmed to the Banner it is now investigating.

Family members among her alleged victims

Thomas' estranged husband, Gavin Hannan, filed for an annulment last month, claiming in court papers she "did not, and never did, have cancer," the Banner reports.

The indictment lists the names of Hannan's parents among the alleged victims, as well as Thomas' sister and brother-in-law, Meghan and Dan Goldsmith.

The Goldsmiths have both appeared on the podcast and said in a statement they are "deeply grateful" for investigators' "extensive work over the past 15 months as they have sought the truth in this complex case."

"Our sincere hope is that the hundreds of donors who supported Lexi's fundraising will be made whole, and that this case makes clear that exploiting the generosity of others has consequences," their statement continued. "For once, she is exactly where she is supposed to be."

The Banner contacted Howard County Police, as well as Thomas' parents and her attorney, but they have not heard back.