Lower humidity across Maryland Friday

A break from the oppressive heat and humidity is on the way for Maryland, with a cold front set to bring some overnight relief and usher in a period of more comfortable conditions.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-70s overnight as the front moves through. On Friday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with noticeably lower humidity. The best chance for showers or storms will remain south and west of the Baltimore area, primarily across Northern Virginia, Southern Maryland, and western parts of the state near the frontal boundary. Highs will reach the mid-80s in the Baltimore metro, while areas south of the front may climb into the upper 80s.

Humidity begins to return late Friday night into Saturday as skies remain mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The unsettled pattern continues into Saturday night and Sunday, with additional chances for rain and storms. Sunday will turn very humid again, with highs rebounding into the upper 80s. Rain chances linger into Sunday night and early Monday before tapering off as the front shifts south and high pressure builds in.

A stretch of beautiful weather is expected Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s and more comfortable humidity levels. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Humidity will gradually increase again by Wednesday and Thursday.

By late next week, temperatures are forecast to rise back into the low 90s, with scattered storm chances returning by Thursday and Friday.