Legislation to be introduced to commemorate late-congressman Elijah Cummings with USPS stamp

BALTIMORE - Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume will be introducing legislation next week that would honor the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.

The legislation, which will be introduced on Jan. 17, would be an issuance of a commemorative stamp from the United States Postal Service.

This legislation, to be introduced on the week of Congressman Cummings' birthday, encourages the USPS Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee to recommend to the Postmaster General that a commemorative stamp be issued to celebrate the life and legacy of the late congressman.

Baltimore-born Cummings, a long-time congressman in the House of Representatives, died while in office in 2019.

He was the first Black lawmaker to achieve the honor of lying in state at the nation's Capitol.