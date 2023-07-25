LeBron James' son Bronny James hospitalized following cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, is in the hospital Tuesday after collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice on Monday.

Media reports state that James is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium Shams Charania shared the following statement on X through a Tweet:

"While practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now stable and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

James is a 6-foot-3 guard who attended Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, and signed with the Trojans this offseason.

He received two of the highest honors for high school boys basketball players when he was named a 2023 McDonald's All American and selected to play on Team USA for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit.

James is a four-star recruit and is also ranked No. 19 overall by ESPN.com. He is the eldest son of LeBron James.