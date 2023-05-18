Lawmakers look to make ATM robberies a federal crime

BALTIMORE -- Several lawmakers are looking to make ATM robberies a federal crime.

The push to crack down on ATM robberies comes in the wake of multiple ATM thefts in the Baltimore area. ATM thieves have even damaged businesses by driving vehicles into them in an effort to access their money machines.

These crimes are not only happening in Baltimore City but in Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Anne Arundel counties and in other hot spots nationwide—from Texas to California.

Today, Reps. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) and John Rose (R-Tenn.) reintroduced the Safe Access to Cash Act, which would make most ATM robberies a federal crime.

Lawmakers say because ATMs are often located in convenience stores, they're not subject to federal law, which makes them a target for thieves.

"I think there's millions of Americans that are using the ATMs, and they shouldn't have to figure out if they're more protected at a bank or at a local convenience store," Ivey said.

There has been a noticeable trend of ATM smash-and-grabs in the Baltimore area over the past few years.

At one point in 2021, Kenneth Gerstley was servicing an ATM at a convenience store on Brighton Street in Southwest Baltimore when he was shot and killed during a robbery.

His family members say they want more resources available to help solve crimes.

"We really desperately need the help of the federal agencies and agents," his sister-in-law, Amy Blank, said.

Gerstley's family searched for justice in the wake of his death and even increased the reward for information on his murder to $88,000 in the hopes of finding his killer.

$88,000 reward for information about the murder of Kenneth Gerstley.

"A good share of it is done by organized crime," David Tente of the ATM Industry Association, a non-profit industry group, told WJZ in 2022. They have crews that are trained and experienced. The crimes are increasing; the criminals aren't being prosecuted."

He said some larger banks are incorporating dye packs and trackers as security devices but noted those can be cost-prohibitive for smaller businesses.