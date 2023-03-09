Former Laurel police chief who set revenge fires found guilty on all counts

BALTIMORE -- A jury on Thursday found Former Laurel Police chief David Crawford guilty on all 12 felony charges in connection with a series of 12 fires in Maryland over the course of a decade.

Crawford, 71, was arrested in March 2021 on a number of arson and attempted murder charges. He was found guilty of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of arson and a count of malicious burning.

Officials say the case started with a fire in Prince George's County in 2011. Crawford was also linked with a series of fires in Howard County between 2017-18. They were all deemed "incendiary" in nature, meaning there were no accidental sources found in the area of the fire.

David Crawford. Credit: Prince George's County Fire Department

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the structures and vehicles that Crawford intentionally set on fire were connected to victims with whom he or his wife, Mary, had previous disagreements.

All of the fires were set outside of the homes sometime around 3 a.m. when occupants would be sleeping inside.

The victims include a former City of Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials, two relatives, two of Crawford's former physicians and a resident in his neighborhood. One of the victims was his stepson.

Crawford is a former local law enforcement official who last served in 2010 when he resigned as Chief of the City of Laurel Police Department. He also served as police chief for District Heights, and previously worked for the Prince George's County Police Department as a major in 2000.

Police also discovered a coded "target list" on Crawford's phone, according to charging documents.