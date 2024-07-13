Late fitness guru Richard Simmons visited WJZ for Oprah's segment in 1980s
BALTIMORE- In the wake of Richard Simmons's death on Saturday, we are reminiscing about when the fitness guru visited the WJZ studio.
Simmons died at his home in the Hollywood Hills community in California. He was 76 years old.
In February, Simmons mentioned on X, formerly Twitter, his invitation by then WJZ reporter Oprah Winfrey to come on her "People Are Talking" segment in the early 1980s.
Simmons devoted his life to keeping people in shape with his "Sweatin' to the Oldies."
"In the 80s, [Oprah] flew me out to Baltimore, Maryland to do her local talk show," Simmons said. "She greeted me with a smile and a hug. She dressed so beautifully. She was a fashionista."