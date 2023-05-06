Larry Stewart returns to Coppin State University to lead men's basketball team

BALTIMORE -- There was a homecoming at Coppin State University for a familiar face that has returned to the campus.

The school introduced its new basketball coach, Larry Stewart.

Stewart was once a great basketball player. He has a prominent place in Coppin State history.

Stewart led the Eagle basketball team to its first NCAA tournament bid in 1990, is the school's all-time rebounding leader, and holds third place in scoring.

He is a member of Coppin State University's Hall of Fame.

Now, Stewart is returning to the school to accept the challenge of building Coppin State's future.

"I have been blessed with the will to be the best and with the love of the game, and the desire to be of service," he said.

Stewart said the desire to serve was instilled in him by his parents.

His desire to be the best is made clear in his basketball resume, which includes a five-year NBA career.

He is one of two Coppin State Eagles ever to play in the NBA, and he was voted all-star rookie with the Washington Bullets.

Stewart transitioned from player to coach and worked as an assistant at Bowie State University, Maryland Eastern Shore, and Morgan State University.

His dedication to Historically Black Colleges and Universities has continued through the years.

"HBCUs is in my blood," he said. "It's in my family's blood. My wife is a graduate of here. My brother is a graduate of an HBCU. So, it's in my blood. Once I retired from playing, it was my desire to give back to any HBCU that I could."