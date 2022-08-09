Hogan urges release of documents behind FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for the Biden administration to release the documents authorizing the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, a Florida club and the home of former President Donald Trump.

Saying "America was already dangerously divided" before Monday's search, Hogan issued a statement Tuesday questioning whether the search was necessary and urging the White House to release the documents for the sake of "transparency and accountability."

"The American people deserve to know all the facts as soon as possible, and I call on the Biden administration to release–at a minimum–the documents authorizing the FBI search," he said.

"If the federal government cannot ultimately provide overwhelming evidence that action was absolutely necessary, then it will only undermine faith in democracy and the rule of law, and further divide Americans."

As CBS News reported, Trump said Monday that Mar-a-Lago was "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." In a statement, Trump pointed to the unprecedented nature of the search and accused agents of breaking into his safe.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump's statement said in part. "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

The search was reportedly tied to the National Archives' allegations that classified materials were among records at Mar-a-Lago. Eric Trump, the former president's son, acknowledged as much during a televised interview.

The National Archives, which is responsible for preserving documents handled by presidents, previously called for an investigation into Trump's record-keeping, saying some documents his administration provided had been taped together after being ripped up.

Reporting by Caroline Linton contributed to this report.