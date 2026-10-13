World's largest in-water sailboat show returns to City Dock in Annapolis

The Annapolis Sailboat Show -- the largest in the world of its kind -- is returning to City Dock for four days beginning on Thursday.

Visitors attending the show can step aboard more than 150 sailboats and connect with more than 500 vendors showcasing marine electronics, rigging, safety equipment, apparel, accessories and services, a news release announced. Attendees can also compare boats and layouts, meet manufacturers and dealers and find resources for every stage of the sailing journey.

Show hours run Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, the hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers say the event is the largest in-water sailboat show in the world.

General admission tickets for adults are $32 (military discount $22 on Sunday). Children 7-15 years of age pay $10, while kids 6 and under get in for free. Military personnel and first responders in uniform will be admitted for free.

The boat show brings together sailing enthusiasts, prospective buyers and industry professionals to celebrate life on the water and explore the latest in sailing, the news release said.

"This is the moment when Annapolis becomes a boating town in the truest sense," said Sheila Jones, Annapolis Boat Show's General Manager. "The docks are full, the boats are ready, and there is something happening everywhere you turn. Come shop for your next boat, get out on the water, learn something new, or simply enjoy a great fall weekend in Annapolis!"

Also happening at this year's show will be courses part of the Cruisers University program, an educational resource visitors will be able to take part in. Cruisers University offers seminars and hands-on courses that aim to build confidence and improve sailing skills, the release said. Classes offered include coastal cruising and offshore sailing.

Because of onogoing construction work along City Dock for the City Dock Resiliency Project, the show will feature an updated layout. This will include tents for visitors to participate in family-friendly activities, while still maintaining the in-water display.

Attendees are urged to order tickets in advance from annapolisboatshows.com and plan for additional travel time due to traffic and construction restrictions in Downtown Annapolis.