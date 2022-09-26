Large crowd impedes first responders after two shot, one killed, during party in Odenton

BALTIMORE - Two people were shot, and one died, early Sunday during a large party in Odenton.

The advertised party was in the basement of a business in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road.

As officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m., dozens of people were running out of the business and impeding first responders from getting to the victims.

One person was found in the parking lot bleeding and trying to get away, according to officers. The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Alexander Leon Gray Jr., 38, was found dead inside the business.

Police said the crowd was actively impeding officers from rendering aid to either victim.

However, when enough officers showed up, they formed a line and push the crowd back to allow the Fire Department access to the victims.