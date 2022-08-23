Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Lanes closed, multiple injured in 5-car crash on I-95 in Perryville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Multiple people have been injured and lanes are closed after a crash involving five cars Tuesday morning on I-95 in Perryville, according to a local fire company. 

The crash happened in the southbound lanes past MD 222 at mile marker 97.2, the Susquehanna Hose Company said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said the road is closed for crash response. 

The amount of patients and the extent of any injuries is unclear at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 11:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.