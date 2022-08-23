Lanes closed, multiple injured in 5-car crash on I-95 in Perryville
BALTIMORE -- Multiple people have been injured and lanes are closed after a crash involving five cars Tuesday morning on I-95 in Perryville, according to a local fire company.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes past MD 222 at mile marker 97.2, the Susquehanna Hose Company said.
The Maryland Department of Transportation said the road is closed for crash response.
The amount of patients and the extent of any injuries is unclear at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
