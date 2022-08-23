Lanes closed, multiple injured in 5-car crash on I-95 in Perryville

BALTIMORE -- Multiple people have been injured and lanes are closed after a crash involving five cars Tuesday morning on I-95 in Perryville, according to a local fire company.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes past MD 222 at mile marker 97.2, the Susquehanna Hose Company said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said the road is closed for crash response.

Deputy Chief 5, Engine 512, Quint 5 & Rescue Engine 5, with a total of 16 #SHCo volunteers, are assisting Perryville VFC with a crash on southbound I-95, mile marker 92.7. Total of five vehicles are involved, with multiple patients. Additional EMS resources have been requested. pic.twitter.com/WkJD8qa57b — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) August 23, 2022

The amount of patients and the extent of any injuries is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.