Lamborghini stolen in armed carjacking, robbery in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Lamborghini was stolen Wednesday morning in an armed carjacking and robbery in Downtown Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Light Street, where they met with the victim, police said.

The victim reported that he was accosted by two men he did not know who took his car keys, phone, and wallet. The suspects left with the car and an unknown Dodge Charger, police said.

The victim was unharmed, police said.