Watch CBS News
Sports

Lamar Jackson still not at practice as Ravens get ready to host Falcons

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Lamar Jackson did not participate in practice Tuesday as the Ravens prepare for Christmas Eve against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Baltimore quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens beat Pittsburgh and lost to Cleveland without him, and they host Atlanta on Saturday.

Baltimore is coming off a 13-3 loss to the Browns in which the passing game was ineffective with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Jackson missed the final four games last season as the Ravens slid out of a playoff spot. The team did not expect his injury this year to be season-ending.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.