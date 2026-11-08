Lamar Jackson reportedly tells Ravens teammates he plans to return this season

Could Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson return to the field before the end of the season?

That's reportedly the two-time MVP's plan, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said Jackson told teammates he hopes to return as long as the Ravens "just stay alive."

Jackson suffered a fractured and dislocated thumb on his first pass attempt against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1 and will undergo surgery, Rapoport reported. He had already missed the previous three games with an ankle injury.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Nov. 5, meaning he must miss at least four games. However, Rapoport reported that Jackson has not been ruled out for the season, despite an estimated recovery timeline of six to nine weeks.

The Ravens traded for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Friday. Brissett has 73 career starts and previously played for the Arizona Cardinals.

Baltimore also has rookie Joe Fagnano, who started last week's 33-10 loss to Jacksonville, on its active roster. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was also lost for the season with a turf toe injury.

Jackson has played in five games this season, throwing for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

The Ravens (4-5) have lost four consecutive games. They are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football on Nov. 16.