Lamar Jackson questionable to return with a knee injury
BALTIMORE-- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game after being sacked by the Broncos defense and is now questionable to return. The Ravens announced that Jackson is dealing with a knee injury but the quarterback has also had nagging quad and hip injuries over the last few weeks.
Jackson was 3 of 4 for 11 yards and 9 rushing yards before exiting the game. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley takes over the offense.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.