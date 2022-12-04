Lamar Jackson questionable to return with a knee injury

BALTIMORE-- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game after being sacked by the Broncos defense and is now questionable to return. The Ravens announced that Jackson is dealing with a knee injury but the quarterback has also had nagging quad and hip injuries over the last few weeks.

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

Jackson was 3 of 4 for 11 yards and 9 rushing yards before exiting the game. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley takes over the offense.