Lamar Jackson pulled on stage at Drake concert in D.C.: 'This is my quarterback'

BALTIMORE- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and some of his teammates took time off their football schedule to take in a Drake concert Saturday evening in Washington D.C.

The Ravens had an open practice earlier in the day at M&T Bank Stadium.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Odell Beckham Jr., Devin Duvernay and James Proche attended the concert later in the evening at Capital One Arena.

Jackson was pulled up on stage with Drake.

"This is my quarterback," Drake said about the Ravens' sixth-year quarterback.

According to the Banner, the players arrived in Washington D.C. in a fancy car and "potentially fancy aviation."

Maryland native and current Phoenix Suns basketball player Kevin Durant was also at the show.

Jackson, in the offseason, signed a five-year $260 million contract extension.