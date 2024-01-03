Watch CBS News
Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after dominating Dolphins

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was picked as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after he torched the Miami Dolphins last Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson had a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the Ravens' 56-19 win. He passed for 321 yards with five touchdowns

The Ravens (13-3) finish the regular season on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have already secured the top seed in the playoffs and the AFC North title.

It is undetermined as to if Jackson will play in Saturday's game.

Jackson has made his case for the league's MVP award.

Despite leading the Ravens to the best record in football, Jackson has passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also leads the team with 821 rushing yards.

The Ravens will open the playoffs in the AFC Divisional round at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 20 or Jan. 21.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 12:53 PM EST

