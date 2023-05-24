Lamar Jackson joins Ravens teammates at voluntary OTAs after missing day

BALTIMORE -- Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson joined his Ravens' teammates Wednesday at voluntary organized team activities.

Jackson, who missed the first day of OTAs Monday, was at the facility on Tuesday and was reportedly expected to train Wednesday.

Greetings from #Ravens OTAs! Lamar Jackson is on the field with the team and will speak to the media after practice. See it today on @wjz #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/n23spzXyOG — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) May 24, 2023

The quarterback, who just signed a five-year $260 million contract extension, is expected to speak with the media after the activities.

He has a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken and three new wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., rookie Zay Flowers and veteran Nelson Agholor.

The Ravens continue their voluntary team workouts on May 24-25; May 30; June 1-2; June 5-6; and June 8-9. They will have mandatory minicamp on June 13-15.

Training camp gets underway in late July before playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 11 in the Ravens' first preseason game.

The Ravens open the regular season at home on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.