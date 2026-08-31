As Labor Day approaches, Maryland transportation officials warn against impaired driving

Ahead of the Labor Day holiday, Maryland's Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland State Police (MSP) are warning drivers against the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days Of Summer because of a typical rise in crashes during that portion of summer.

During a recent press conference involving leaders of MDOT and the state police, officials said that between the two holidays over the past five years, nearly 800 people were killed in crashes involving impaired drivers.

Ahead of this year's Labor Day holiday on September 7, numerous police agencies across Maryland will be conducting "high-visibility" prevention efforts, including increased patrols that will focus on identifying impaired drivers.

"MDOT is increasing enforcement and public awareness, especially during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer to make sure there are fewer tragedies on Maryland roads," said MDOT Secretary Katie Thomson.

So far this year, troopers have removed 3,500 suspected impaired drivers from the road, according to MSP. This included 560 people arrested in Baltimore by the state police's Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE).

Impaired driving "is a choice"

"Impaired driving is not a mistake. It is a choice, and it is a crime with consequences that extend beyond an arrest," said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. "Every choice to drive impaired puts lives at risk and can leave families and communities forever changed."

However, impaired drivers aren't the only motorists' police are looking out for. While driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol presents clear dangers, those who speed and engage in risky behavior while behind the wheel are also being watched.

In its Slow The Fast Down campaign, MDOT is asking drivers to stay focused while driving by moving over for vehicles in work zones, while watching for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other cars on the road. MDOT and MSP also encourage drivers to make sure to give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination.

State troopers have also ticketed more than 4,600 drivers traveling at least 30 mph over the posted speed limit and nearly 700 drivers going faster than 100 miles per hour. This highlights the continued need for targeted traffic enforcement, said a press release issued by the Motor Vehicle Administration.

Last week, MDOT and MSP held an event where they demonstrated field sobriety testing methods, ignition interlock devices, and the Mobile Breath Alcohol Testing (MBAT) system. All of these are used by law enforcement officers to detect signs of impairment.

MDOT and MSP held demonstrations for impaired drivers Maryland Department of Transportation

The event also included impact statements from drunk driving victims like Miguel Deleon. Delon was injured in an April 2023 crash that killed his son Brandon. The crash that injured Deleon and killed Brandon involved speeding and impaired driving.

"Every single roadway death represents a loved one who won't be returning home to their family and a community forever altered, so while we're proud to be moving the needle in the right direction, we know that safety is a shared responsibility and there's more left to do," MDOT Secretary Thomson said. "We all should choose to drive sober and slow down."

From August 25 through September 1, 2025, Maryland recorded almost 150 crashes linked to impaired driving, four of which resulted in fatalities.

"The Maryland Department of Transportation is serious about safety, and through our efforts, roadway fatalities in the state have declined for the last two straight years," Thomson added.