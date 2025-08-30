Maryland State Police urge safe driving amid Labor Day celebrations

Though it may be one of the unofficial last weekends of summer, state troopers are reminding drivers that there's still a level of responsibility to be had.

"We're actually taking the water taxi home. Awesome public transportation option here in Baltimore," said Jacob Morrisson of Federal Hill.

That's a move Maryland State Police Master Trooper Hasim Johnson is applauding.

With an estimated 38 million cars on the road this holiday weekend, according to AAA, it's especially important to ensure safe travel.

"Safety first. We want you to be safe, we want you to get to your destination safely, and we want all the Marylanders who are out there traveling on the roadway this weekend, and as troopers, we want to be safe as well," said Maryland State Police Major Hasim Johnson.

State troopers from all 23 barracks are conducting high-visibility patrols between now and Monday on major roads and highways in an effort to crack down on impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving.

"Over the past five years, we've had nearly 1000 deaths related to impaired drivers here in Maryland. At the end of the day, us, the Maryland State Police, want to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely," said Major Trooper Johnson.

He would be happy to know the people we spoke with already have a designated driver or plans to use rideshare services in place when they're ready to call it a night.

"It's easier, you don't have to worry about anything. Just come down here, have fun, somebody's going to pick you up and drop off, that's it," said Brie Ali and Devram Kissoon of Overlea.

State police say while they are highlighting safety this weekend, they say these are tips to keep in mind all the time to keep everyone safer.