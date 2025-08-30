Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland State Police urge safe driving amid Labor Day celebrations

By
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.
Read Full Bio
Ashley Paul

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police urge safe driving amid Labor Day celebrations
Maryland State Police urge safe driving amid Labor Day celebrations 02:28

Though it may be one of the unofficial last weekends of summer, state troopers are reminding drivers that there's still a level of responsibility to be had.

"We're actually taking the water taxi home. Awesome public transportation option here in Baltimore," said Jacob Morrisson of Federal Hill.

That's a move Maryland State Police Master Trooper Hasim Johnson is applauding.

With an estimated 38 million cars on the road this holiday weekend, according to AAA, it's especially important to ensure safe travel.

"Safety first. We want you to be safe, we want you to get to your destination safely, and we want all the Marylanders who are out there traveling on the roadway this weekend, and as troopers, we want to be safe as well," said Maryland State Police Major Hasim Johnson.

State troopers from all 23 barracks are conducting high-visibility patrols between now and Monday on major roads and highways in an effort to crack down on impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving.

"Over the past five years, we've had nearly 1000 deaths related to impaired drivers here in Maryland. At the end of the day, us, the Maryland State Police, want to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely," said Major Trooper Johnson.

He would be happy to know the people we spoke with already have a designated driver or plans to use rideshare services in place when they're ready to call it a night.

"It's easier, you don't have to worry about anything. Just come down here, have fun, somebody's going to pick you up and drop off, that's it," said Brie Ali and Devram Kissoon of Overlea.

State police say while they are highlighting safety this weekend, they say these are tips to keep in mind all the time to keep everyone safer.

Ashley Paul

Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue