Labor Day travel in full swing; experts remind drivers of road safety

BALTIMORE --- The Labor Day weekend is under way.

Every year, we know this means more drivers will be on the road.

Travel experts have a few reminders for drivers as they celebrate the final days of summer.

"Labor Day is a little bit different than some of the other summer holidays, because most of the kids in the region have already gone back to school," said Ragina Ali, a spokesperson for AAA. "We will often see that people come back and do a little less traveling, or do just the quick weekend getaway, sort of getting in that last unofficial summer vacation."

According to AAA, road trips typically make up between 85% and 90% of all trips for holiday weekends.

"We are seeing about a 9% bump in the number of people that intend to travel over this busy Labor Day holiday period," said Ali.

"The great news is gas prices are turning about 45 cents less here in Maryland than they were this time last year," Ali explained.

AAA also urges drivers to plan ahead and remember Maryland's safety laws.

"Maryland drivers or those traveling through our state that Maryland does have a slowdown Move Over Law that applies not only to our police officers, who will be out there in full force trying to keep us all safe this weekend, but our tow truck drivers as well," said Ali.

Maryland State Police say they'll also be out in full force to enforce road safety, plus to keep an eye out for speeding, impaired or distracted drivers.

"We do this during the holiday weekends with the help of the Maryland Highway Safety office who fund our spider team and that is a group of specifically trained troopers who go out and look for those who are driving impaired," said Elena Russo, A spokesperson for Maryland State Police.

Travelers are also encouraged to inspect their vehicles before their vacations, pack lightly and bring extra food and water for emergencies.

You can check current state and national gas prices at https://gasprices.aaa.com/