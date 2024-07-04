Watch CBS News
Local News

Kyle Weinapple chows down 14 hot dogs, wins $1,000 at Cross Street Market contest

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Move over Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Baltimore had its own version on the Fourth of July.

Kyle Weinapple chowed down on 14 hot dogs as he was crowned champion at the Cross Street Market.

Weinapple, Baltimore's "Big Dog," won a trophy, $1,000 and bragging rights.

Each contestant had 10 minutes to eat the most hot dogs.

There were 30 contestants in the third year of this Cross Street Market Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.