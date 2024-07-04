Kyle Weinapple chows down 14 hot dogs, wins $1,000 at Cross Street Market contest

Move over Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Baltimore had its own version on the Fourth of July.

Kyle Weinapple chowed down on 14 hot dogs as he was crowned champion at the Cross Street Market.

Weinapple, Baltimore's "Big Dog," won a trophy, $1,000 and bragging rights.

Each contestant had 10 minutes to eat the most hot dogs.

There were 30 contestants in the third year of this Cross Street Market Hot Dog Eating Contest.