Baltimore County man sentenced to 40 years for kidnapping, burning victims in robbery scheme

A Baltimore County man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for planning and executing two violent kidnappings and carjackings that involved burning two victims with a blowtorch, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Dennis Allen Hairston, 35, of Catonsville, and his co-conspirator, Donte Davon Stanley, 34, of Rosedale, were convicted in June 2024 in connection with the 2021 robbery scheme.

Hairston was found guilty of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and gun possession, according to court documents. Stanley was convicted on kidnapping and carjacking charges.

Two other men — Franklin Jay Smith, 34, of Catonsville, and Davon Tramont Dorsey, 30, of Gwynn Oak — were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the scheme, according to court records. Smith was sentenced to nine years, and Dorsey was sentenced to 15 years.

Attempted robbery scheme

Between May 3, 2021, and August 26, 2021, Hairston planned and organized the kidnapping of two people, according to court records.

One of the victims was an employee at a check-cashing business. Court testimony revealed that Hairston planned to rob the business where the victim worked and rob the second victim of money and items, court officials said.

Between May 5 and May 6, 2021, court records show Dorsey and Smith followed the check-cashing employee from her place of work and posed as law enforcement to pull her over.

Hairston and Stanley, dressed in police vests and wearing badges, threatened the victim with a gun and removed her from her car, according to court documents. They handcuffed her, zip-tied her feet, blindfolded her and put her into the back of a vehicle.

According to court records, Hairston and Stanley burned the victim with a blowtorch to get information about how to access the check-cashing business where she worked.

Between May 15 and 16, 2021, co-conspirators Smith and Dorsey kidnapped the second victim in Edgewood. Hairston again used a police light to pull the victim over and forced him into the back of a vehicle, according to court records.

Smith and Dorsey burned the second victim with a blowtorch to obtain cash and other items from him, court records show.

Stanley is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 2, 2026, at 1 p.m., according to court officials.