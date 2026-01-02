Man convicted of plot to kill husband with the help of ex-Baltimore police officer

Sheila Evans feels the absence of her cousin every day.

Her cousin Brice Boots deeply cared about his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor. Many people respected and admired him, Evans said.

Boots was a retired truck driver who graduated from Edmondson High School in Baltimore and attended Virginia Union and Towson universities, according to his obituary. He was an avid bowler who enjoyed listening to R&B and jazz and later developed a passion for cooking.

Evans said she has not only had to navigate the pain of losing a loved one but grapple with the circumstances of his death.

On Jan. 10, 2024, Boots' estranged wife, Frances Hamilton, a former Baltimore Police officer who unsuccessfully ran for sheriff in 2010, conspired with her great-nephew, Keon Wilson-Hawkins, and one of his friends, Alonzo Epps Jr., to kidnap, carjack and murder him, prosecutors reported.

Frederick County sheriff's deputies found his body inside a 2003 Toyota Sequoia, which had been left in a field near Crum Road in Walkersville. He was 65.

