Kenyan Drake, late addition to the Ravens RB room, is a quick study

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens roster changes fast when it comes to running backs.

Multiple fill-ins have stepped in while the team awaits the return of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Kenyan Drake is the newest addition and he's proven to be a quick study.

Drake signed with the Ravens less than two weeks before the opener, and after limited practice time, he was their leading rusher in the win over the New York Jets. The Ravens are his fourth team in seven seasons.

Drake said adapting quickly is a big part of his job in Baltimore. He now runs behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has led the Ravens in rushing yards the last three seasons.

"Teams can't play us standard. You know, they have to play to his ability," Drake said of playing with Jackson. "So with that being said it makes the game even easier for me, because with them worried about his passing threat and especially his running threat, it allows me to kind of have more running lanes."

Drake was drafted into the NFL by the Dolphins and played in Miami for three and a half season. He will face his former team in the Ravens home opener this Sunday.

Other than Drake and Jackson, Mike Davis and Justice Hill were the ball carriers in Week 1.

During this week's taping of "Purple Playbook," Dobbins said he's ready to play. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

But it will take the team doctor to determine if Dobbins will play.