J.K. Dobbins is raring to get back on the field after revealing his injury was worse than previously known

BALTIMORE -- J.K. Dobbins is ready to re-introduce himself to the Ravens offense, Ravens fans and the NFL.

Dobbins told me and the fans gathered at Jimmy's Famous Seafood on Tuesday night he's ready now.

That drew applause from those gathered for the taping of our "Purple Playbook" show. Dobbins joined me and Torrey Smith and opened up about what he's been through in the past year, the first interview for the ravens running back since the devastating knee injury that kept him out all of last year.

He's worked hard at rehab and said he was ready to play in the opener against the New York Jets, but the Ravens weren't ready to clear him just yet.

Now, he's raring to go against the Miami Dolphins in the home opener. But the cautious approach is understandable when you consider just how much damage Dobbins endured after suffering a knee injury during last year's preseason finale.

He discussed his potential return to game action after detailing the extent of his setback.

"It wasn't just a regular ACL, it was pretty bad," he said. "It was ACL, LCL, hamstring, meniscus. So it was tough -- tough to get back to where I am right now."

Dobbins went on to say "it would mean the world to me to play well in front of a full house, because I haven't done that yet."

In his 1st interview since injuring his knee, #Ravens RB @Jkdobbins22 explains to @MarkWJZ and @TorreySmithWR the extent of his knee injury and his eagerness to suit up on Sunday. More tonight at 11 and Saturday night from @JimmysSeafood only on @WJZ! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/nWY5Pid4hY — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) September 14, 2022

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Dobbins started his NFL career when COVID-19 protocols prevented fans from attending games. He rushed 134 times for 805 yards and 9 touchdowns, adding 18 catches for 120 yards.

