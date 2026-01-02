WJZ speaks with father of kidnapped Kentucky teen found safe in Silver Spring

A 13-year-old kidnapping victim found last week in Silver Spring will soon head home to Kentucky, two months after her initial disappearance.

Dusty Wagoner, the father, told WJZ he is grateful that his daughter Wynter has been located and is counting the moments until she is brought home to Kentucky.

Meanwhile, her kidnapper is calling the incident a big misunderstanding.

Two months of uncertainty, questions, and fear over the whereabouts of 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner have plagued her father, Dusty, for two months.

Now, he can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

"She's blaming herself for a lot of the stuff that she doesn't understand. She is a child. She doesn't understand," her father said. "Other than that, I think she's doing okay. She's ready to come home."

Wynter was last seen at her home in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, back in mid-October.

On Friday night, 37-year-old Christian Alexander Delgado was charged with her kidnapping, after the girl was found in a home in Silver Spring last week.

Planned to run away for weeks

According to the arrest warrant, family and friends said Wynter was planning to run away for several weeks.

On December 26th, the teen called her aunt to give her the address of where she was staying in Maryland. That's when her aunt reported the information to U.S. Marshals.

Dusty says a neighbor recognized the girl from news reports as well and stepped in to help.

"I want to say thank you to her for one, because without that, I never would have found her," he said. "It is a blessing from God that woman called us because I feel like she saved my daughter's life."

Delgado told investigators he met Wynter online and drove from Florida to Kentucky to pick her up, and brought her back to Florida before eventually heading here to Maryland.

Dusty says his prayers have been answered, and he's glad to finally wake up from this nightmare.

"I know 9 out of 10 kids in her situation never would have made it out of it. I feel overwhelmed and so relieved, and I'm so thankful to God," he added.

In court, Delgado called the situation a "misunderstanding", referring to himself as a model citizen.

He has a court date set here in Maryland at the end of the month.