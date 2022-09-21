Family of man killed servicing ATM in Baltimore announces $88K reward for info

BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was shot and killed while he was servicing an ATM in West Baltimore early last year announced an $88,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Kenneth Gerstley was working outside a convenience store on Brighton Street on Jan. 30, 2021 when police said he was shot during a robbery. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

"When I was here about two years ago, we had this press conference and I was consumed with the idea that I want to find and kill this man that brought such havoc to me and our close family that you see here," Gerstley's mother said Wednesday. "Because Kenny was a gentle giant, he would do anything for anyone. Just a dear dear soul. Today I realize Kenny is never coming back."

Investigators last year released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle two suspects were believed to have left the scene in, but there haven't been any further leads.

"We are no further along in this investigation than what we were on January 30, 2021," a police spokesperson said Wednesday. Our detectives are great at what they do, but they're not Houdini and without the public's help, we can't solve this case."

The reward for information was previously increased to $10,000 in April 2021.

$88,000 reward for information about the murder of Kenneth Gerstley.

