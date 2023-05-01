Watch CBS News
Kennedy Krieger Institute Roar for Kids fun run raises $127k

BALTIMORE —  The Kennedy Krieger Institute said its Roar for Kids fun run was a success.  

The institute said Monday that the event raised a total of $127,000 for its programs, and that it will continue to accept donations this month in order to reach their goal of $130,000.

"We are so grateful to the nearly 1,000 racers who registered for ROAR and who came out despite the inclement weather,"  Kennedy Krieger said Monday.  

Those interested in donating to the Kennedy Krieger Institute can visit their website

