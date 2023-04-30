Roar for Kids fun run raises thousands of dollars for Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE -- People of all ages and abilities gathered at Oregon Ridge Park Saturday morning to race in the Roar for Kids 5K.

The event made a comeback for its 19th year to help raise thousands of dollars for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

After a quick warm-up, it was off to the races.

About 1,000 people signed up for the 5K and low mileage walk to help raise funds for special needs children and adults who seek services at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Athletes and families from the institute's sports team, the Bennet Blazers, arrived in red tutus and with plenty of trash talk.

Eighteen-year-old Tolu taunted his mother, Catherine, while getting ready for the race.

"She can't go by me," he said. "She can't speed past me."

Catherine Ojo said Tolu has an extremely rare genetic mutation. But eight years ago, when she signed her son up for the Bennet Blazers, he discovered a new home.

"He stops right there in the middle, no matter the basketball was going around, and he said 'Wow, everybody's like me,'" she said. "He never wants to leave. That's where he is the happiest and the most confident."

Darryl Robbins said he instantly noticed a difference when his daughter Liza joined the team.

"Without the programming, we don't have this opportunity as a community as a place for our kids to come and just be themselves," Robbins said.

The $125,000 raised at the event goes not only to the athletic team but to investments in technology, education, and research to treat and save lives.

As each racer passed the finishing line, it brought joy to the President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Dr. Brad Schlaggar. He said the event promotes the main message of inclusivity.

"That's the big idea here," Schlaggar said. "It's the opportunity to live a complete life in all different directions and to be included in events like this."

It was a moment Clover Dietzen will never forget as she ditched her wheelchair and crossed the finish line.

If you would like to donate to the Kennedy Krieger Institute, you can visit their website.