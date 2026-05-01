2 teens arrested in connection with Baltimore carjackings

Two teens were arrested in connection with two separate carjacking incidents in Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of East Eager Street around 9 p.m. Thursday for a reported armed carjacking of a moped.

Police arrived to learn that a 44-year-old man was sitting on his moped when two suspects approached, one possibly armed with a gun.

The suspects moved the man from his moped and fled the scene, police said.

Officers arrested the two suspects in East Baltimore in connection with a separate robbery of a moped in the 1600 block of Rutland Avenue that occurred on the same day, officials said.

The suspects were identified as a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old boy, police said.

The 16-year-old was taken to Central Booking and was charged with armed robbery. The 14-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and placed on an ankle monitor, police said.

The arrests came one day after a 10-year-old was taken into custody after crashing a stolen car in East Baltimore. A video on social media appeared to show two young children in a vehicle before it sped off. Police are working to verify the video and determine if it's connected to the juvenile arrest.

The 10-year-old was taken into custody and later released to the custody of a guardian after he crashed the stolen car into a stop sign, police said. A 12-year-old passenger was in the car at the time, officers said. No injuries were reported.