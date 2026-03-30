7 teens arrested in downtown Baltimore during spring break for city schools

At least seven teens were arrested in downtown Baltimore and near the Inner Harbor over the weekend, police said. It comes as city schools are on spring break.

Officers encountered large groups of juveniles downtown on Sunday and responded to multiple fights, officials said. No injuries were reported.

According to police, three 13-year-old boys were arrested for an attempted armed robbery in the 200 block of E. Lombard Street. The teens were detained by Juvenile Booking.

Three more teen boys, a 14-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were arrested for an assault reported in the 100 block of Market Place. They were each released to their parents, police said.

A 13-year-old was also arrested for an assault in the 600 block of E. Lombard Street and was released to her parents, according to police.

Spring youth engagement strategy

The arrests came days after Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott activated the city's Spring Youth Engagement Strategy, which aims to support community outreach for young people during spring break.

Under the strategy, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) conducts outreach between March 27 and Labor Day weekend. The strategy directs community violence intervention partners to build relationships with young people, proactively de-escalate conflicts and serve as a resource to help connect minors with youth services.

"Keeping young people safe is a community effort," Scott said. "While City government and public safety agencies are fully engaged in providing resources, opportunities, and attention to our young people - it is critical that parents and families are equally engaged in ensuring their teens are safe and making choices that protect themselves and their friends."

The youth engagement strategy also provides spring programs and camps for minors, including through the Department of Recreation and Parks, Downtown Locker Room (DTLR) and Choo Smith Youth Empowerment.

Youth curfew in Baltimore

Under Baltimore law, minors face a youth curfew during some parts of the year.

Between midnight on the Friday before Memorial Day through the last Sunday of August, minors under the age of 14 are not allowed to be out in any public places or establishments between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day, under Baltimore law. Minors over 14 but under 17 are not allowed to be out between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day.

For the rest of the year, minors between 14 and 17 are not allowed to be out between Fridays at 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. of the following Saturday; between Saturdays at 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the following Sunday; or between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. of the following day on any other day of the week.

Minors who are accompanied by a parent, or who are out for employment, emergencies or First Amendment activities are exempt from the curfew, but minors are urged to return home immediately after any exempt activities.