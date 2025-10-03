3 teens, 1 adult charged after Anne Arundel County homes hit by gunfire

Three 15-year-old boys and an adult man are facing charges after multiple Anne Arundel County homes were hit by gunfire, according to police.

One 15-year-old is being charged as an adult, another was found to already be in custody, and the third was cited for drug offenses. 25-year-old Darren Raul Donastorg was arrested during the investigation as well, police said.

The incident led to the seizure of illicit drugs and firearms, officers said.

Homes hit by gunfire

Officers responded to the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn on July 7 for a reported destruction of property complaint.

When they arrived, officers discovered that several homes were hit by gunfire on Meade Village Road and in the 1600 block of Meade Village Circle.

Four suspects were identified during an investigation, leading officers to search two Severn homes on September 23.

As a result, one teen was taken into custody, another was cited for drug offenses with more charges pending, and a third was found to be in custody for a shooting in June, according to police.

During the searches, the following items were recovered by police:

221 Suboxone strips

16 grams of MDMA pills

1.7 grams of powder MDMA

63 grams of cannabis

A Glock 48 9mm handgun

A Polymer 80 9mm handgun

Donastorg was arrested on September 26 after officers searched a home in Hanover.

Anne Arundel County reported a 16% drop in gun offenses this year, according to data from the county government. A total of 172 people were charged with gun offenses so far in 2025, compared to 205 during the same timeframe in 2024, data shows.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the anonymous tip line at Anonymous_Tips_WDDU@aacounty.org.