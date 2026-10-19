Jury members struggle to agree as they deliberate fate of Stricker Street fire suspect

Jury deliberations continued for a fourth day Monday in the trial of James Barnett, the suspect accused of setting a rowhome fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters in January of 2022.

Two hours into the deliberations on Monday, the jury sent a note saying they were split and cannot come to an agreement. The judge issued what is known as an Allen charge, which entails the judge urging jurors to keep trying to come to a decision.

The jurors ended their deliberations on Monday afternoon and went home for the day.

Last week, the jury sent three other notes asking for additional information about evidence presented during the trial. This included a request for transcripts of James Barnett's statements. However, the judge did not grant the requests.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Barnett entering the vacant Stricker Street rowhome, where four flashes of light were seen before he left. They argue that Barnett started the fire that killed fire department lieutenants Kelsey Sadler and Paul Butrim, and firefighter/EMT Kenny Lacayo.

But the defense argues that prosecutors cannot prove Barnett is the person seen in that video – or that the fire was intentionally set.

Last Tuesday, the judge dismissed three second-degree murder charges against Barnett. He still faces charges including second-degree arson, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The jury must now decide whether prosecutors have proven those charges beyond a reasonable doubt.